 

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Now Configured to Accept the Following Cryptocurrencies as Payment Options on Its E-Commerce Platform Bitcoin (BTC), Etherium (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dai (DAI), and Litecoin (LTC)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 21:15  |  52   |   |   

The Acceptance of Bitcoin, and These Other Select Cryptocurrencies, Will Improve the Company’s Ability to Transact with Its Global Customer Base

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire﻿ -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it is now configured to accept the following cryptocurrencies as payment options on its E-Commerce Platform (www.taurigum.com): Bitcoin (“BTC”), Etherium (“ETH”), Bitcoin Cash (“BCH”), Dai (“DAI”), and Litecoin (“LTC”).  As the Company continues to grow its customer base, it is of great importance to be as accommodative as possible to the needs of its customers – across the globe.    

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

Complementary to the Company’s retail business, is its ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative.  This relates to the development of a proposed Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum, for nausea regulation (specifically designed for the following indication: Patients Subjected to Ongoing Chemotherapy Treatment). On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it had filed a provisional U.S. patent application covering its pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum.  The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”.  On December 18, 2020, the Company disclosed that it had entered into a Master Services Agreement with CSTI to lead the Company's clinical development efforts.

