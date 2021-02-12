The Acceptance of Bitcoin, and These Other Select Cryptocurrencies, Will Improve the Company’s Ability to Transact with Its Global Customer Base

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire﻿ -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of CBD & CBG infused Supplement chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as an ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative, today announced that it is now configured to accept the following cryptocurrencies as payment options on its E-Commerce Platform (www.taurigum.com): Bitcoin (“BTC”), Etherium (“ETH”), Bitcoin Cash (“BCH”), Dai (“DAI”), and Litecoin (“LTC”). As the Company continues to grow its customer base, it is of great importance to be as accommodative as possible to the needs of its customers – across the globe.