BERLIN, MD, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire﻿ – Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Hale Harrison as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank.

Mr. Harrison joined the Company’s Board of Directors in October 1995 and the Bank’s Board of Directors in 1975. He owns and operates Harrison Group Resort Hotels in Ocean City, Maryland. Mr. Harrison is a former Councilman and Secretary for the Town of Ocean City, and former Chairman of the Ocean City Planning and Zoning Commission. He is also a past Chairman and member of the Finance Committee of the Board of Trustees of Atlantic General Hospital.