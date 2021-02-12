 

Labor SMART, Inc. CEO Provides Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 21:40  |  44   |   |   

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labor SMART, Inc. (LTNC) (the “Company”), a leader in providing on-demand blue collar staffing primarily in the southeastern United States, today provided the following update.

On September 16, 2020, the US Securities and Exchange Commission adopted changes to Rule 15c2-11. Per the SEC release (https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2020-212), the amended rule is intended to enhance disclosure and investor protection in the OTC market. Specifically, the amended rule requires that information about the issuer and its securities be current and publicly available before a broker-dealer can begin quoting that security; (2) limit broker-dealers’ reliance on certain of the Rule’s exceptions when issuer information is not current and publicly available.

Commenting on the changes, Ryan Schadel, President and CEO of Labor Smart stated, “These changes to Rule 15c2-11 will in effect cause the shares of non-reporting issuers, such as Labor Smart, to become grey sheet traded companies, likely reducing liquidity and valuations substantially. In 2016, Labor Smart filed a Form 15 to terminate our SEC reporting status, making us a non-reporting issuer.”

Mr. Schadel continued, “In light of the SEC amendments to Rule 15c2-11 and in the interest of protecting shareholder value, we have submitted application to otcmarkets.com to begin the process of gaining compliance with the Alternative Reporting Standard and are committed to completing this process promptly.”

On April 2, 2013, the SEC issued a report that makes clear that disclosure of material, non-public information by companies pursuant to social media outlets such as Twitter or Facebook can be permissible under Regulation FD, so long as investors are alerted as to which social media a company intends to use. As previously disclosed to investors via Form 8-k filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Labor Smart, Inc. routinely releases material information via the following Twitter handles:

@CRyanSchadel
@LaborSMARTInc
@laborsmart

Additionally, the Company will file this press release with the Securities and Exchange Commission via Form 8-k for the sole purpose of notifying the SEC of the intent to comply with the new current information requirements.

About Labor SMART, Inc.
Labor SMART, Inc. provides On-Demand temporary labor to a variety of industries. The Company's clients range from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies. Labor SMART was founded to provide reliable, dependable and flexible resources for on-demand personnel to small and large businesses in areas that include construction, manufacturing, hospitality, event-staffing, restoration, warehousing, retailing, disaster relief and cleanup, demolition and landscaping. Labor SMART believes it can make a positive contribution each and every day for the benefit of its clients and temporary employees. The Company's mission is to be the provider of choice to its growing portfolio of customers with a service-focused approach that enables Labor SMART to be seen as a resource and partner to its clients.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Labor SMART, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Labor SMART, Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Labor SMART, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets.com.

Contacts:
Labor SMART, Inc.
ir@laborsmart.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Labor SMART, Inc. CEO Provides Update ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Labor SMART, Inc. (LTNC) (the “Company”), a leader in providing on-demand blue collar staffing primarily in the southeastern United States, today provided the following update. On September 16, 2020, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Aequus Announces Marc Lustig Joining Board of Directors and Making Direct Equity Investment into ...
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Symbol Change and Corporate Update
Norsk Hydro: Fourth quarter 2020 - Delivering 2020 improvement program, strong cash generation
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
The Lancet publishes Libtayo (cemiplimab) data showing extended overall survival in patients with ...
Codiak Announces Pricing of $57.8 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
ING posts 4Q2020 net result of €727 million, FY2020 net result of €2,485 million
Yamana Gold Declares First Quarter Dividend
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin