Neovasc Announces Closing of US$72 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Shares Priced At-The-Market

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ﻿ – Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVCN / TSX: NVCN) announced today that it has closed its previously announced sale of an aggregate of 36,000,000 common shares at a purchase price of US$2.00 per common share in a registered direct offering (the “Offering”) priced at-the-market under the Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq") rules for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$72 million, before deducting placement agent’s fees and estimated expenses of the Offering payable by the Company.

Each common share was sold with 0.50 of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of US$2.30 per share at any time prior to the date which is five years following the date of issuance.

After deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by Neovasc, the Company received net proceeds of approximately US$ 65.3 million. Neovasc intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the development and commercialization of the Neovasc Reducer (the "Reducer"), development of the Tiara (the "Tiara") and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The common shares, the Warrants, and the Warrant Shares were offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 14, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on December 16, 2020, and was qualified for distribution in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario by way of a prospectus supplement to the Company’s base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2020, as amended on December 14, 2020. Neovasc offered and sold the securities in the United States only. No securities were offered or sold to Canadian purchasers.

A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering was filed with the SEC and is available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and is also available on the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone: (646) 975-6996 or by e-mail: placements@hcwco.com.