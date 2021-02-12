Enable Midstream Announces Quarterly Distributions

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared today a quarterly cash distribution of $0.16525 per unit on all outstanding common units for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020. The distribution is unchanged from the previous quarter. The quarterly cash distribution of $0.16525 per unit on all outstanding common units will be paid March 1, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business Feb. 22, 2021.

Enable also announced today that the board declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.625 per unit on all Series A Preferred Units for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020. The quarterly cash distribution of $0.625 on all Series A Preferred Units outstanding will be paid Feb. 12, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business Feb. 12, 2021.