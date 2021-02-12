 

McGrath RentCorp Unveils Corporate Responsibility Feature on Website

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the “Company”), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced that it has publicly launched a new Corporate Responsibility landing page on the Company’s website to highlight McGrath’s long-standing commitment to Corporate Responsibility.

The new Corporate Responsibility landing page, together with complementary enhancements elsewhere across the Company’s website, provide streamlined navigation to related resources of environmental sustainability, social responsibility and governance information important to investors, employees and customers.

“We are excited to unveil these enhancements to our website to make it easier for visitors to easily locate ESG information,” said Joe Hanna, President and CEO.

“Given the nature of our business-to-business rental products and services, McGrath RentCorp is an inherently environmentally sustainable business. By providing our customers reusable equipment there is less need to make a purchase, thereby, saving resources. We provide energy efficient and environmentally conscious building solutions, among other services. We promote goals of environmental stewardship in our own ecological footprint, with attention to minimizing our own greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, water usage and generation of waste.

“Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability are long-standing hallmarks of our company’s culture and remain at the forefront in everything we do.”

For more information on McGrath’s efforts on sustainability and corporate responsibility, visit Corporate Responsibility | McGrath RentCorp (mgrc.com) and Investor Relations | McGrath RentCorp (mgrc.com).

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com
Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com
Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com
Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com
Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com
School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com



