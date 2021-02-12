 

enCore Energy Corp. Announces Proposed Private Placement Financing.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- enCore Energy Corp. (TSXV:EU) (“enCore Energy Corp.” or the “Company”) has today entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. (the “Co-Lead Agents”), along with PowerOne Capital Markets Limited (together with the Co-Lead Agents, each an “Agent”), pursuant to which the Company will raise up to $8,000,000 (the “Offering”) through an Offering of up to 8,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) to be priced at $1.00 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (“Common Share”) and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.30 for 36 months following the completion of the Offering.

The proceeds raised from the Offering will be used by the Company for the refurbishment of the Rosita Plant to operational status and for general corporate purposes.

The Co-Lead Agents will have an option (the “Agents’ Option”) to sell additional Units on the same terms of the Offering for aggregate proceeds representing up to 15% of the Offering, exercisable at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about March 2, 2021, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities to be issued under this Offering will be offered by way of private placement exemptions in all the provinces of Canada. The Units to be issued under this Offering may also be offered offshore, including in the United Kingdom pursuant to applicable exemptions and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The securities being offered have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

02.02.21
enCore Energy Corp. Appoints Chief Financial Officer
18.01.21
enCore Energy Corp. Presents at Noble Capital Markets Conference

30.12.20
84
enCore Energy Corp.