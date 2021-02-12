 

Clarity Gold Secures Drill Contractor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce that it has secured Forage Val d’Or as the drill contractor for the Destiny Project (“Destiny” or the “Project”) located 75 km northeast of Val d’Or, Quebec within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Forage Val d’Or is a local drill contractor based in the mining and exploration hub of Val d’Or, Quebec with ample experience operating in the Abitibi Region, and previously drilled for previous operators of the Destiny Project.

The contract with Forage Val d’Or is for an initial 10,000 m of diamond drilling which will be designed to test several priority targets generated by Clarity’s team for the Company’s maiden drilling campaign on the Destiny Project. The campaign is being designed to infill known mineralization along strike from the DAC zone into the Gap zone and test mineralization to depth now that the Company has a healthy treasury to carry out operations.

“We are privileged to work with Forage Val d’Or, a well-known drilling contractor in the Abitibi which our team has previously worked with,” said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity. “Their local knowledge of operating in the Abitibi and firsthand experience with drilling on the Destiny Project made them an obvious choice for Clarity. We look forward to finalizing the rest of the program plans and commencing drilling on the Destiny Project.”

About the Destiny Project

The 5,013 ha Destiny Project is located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt where more than 180 million ounces of gold have been produced historically and lies along a major structural break which is largely underexplored. The project has excellent infrastructure, with road access approximately 75 km NNE of the city of Val d’Or and has considerable work done to date including over 50,000 m of diamond drilling.

For a more detailed account, the reader is encouraged to refer to the Company’s website.

Qualified Person

Mr. Rory Kutluoglu P. Geo., a member of the advisory board and a consultant of the Company, is the Qualified Person (“QP”) under NI 43-101 for the technical information in this news release and has verified the data disclosed for the Destiny Project and approves the technical contents contained in this news release.

About Clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the Destiny Project, Clarity’s flagship asset, a gold-focused project in the mineral rich Abitibi region in Quebec. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol “CLAR”. To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
James Rogers
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 1 (833) 387-7436
Email: info@claritygoldcorp.com
Website: claritygoldcorp.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATIONThis news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.  Such forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company.  No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include, but are not limited to, general market conditions and other factors beyond the direct control of the Company.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.




