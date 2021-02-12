TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority of Smokers Aged 21+ Across the U.S.

At 9:00 am EST on Wednesday February 17, 2021, the TAAT e-commerce portal will launch and allow smokers aged 21+ in eligible 1 U.S. states to purchase TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol by the carton. With TAAT products currently sold at retail throughout the state of Ohio, the Company believes that selling TAAT online could accelerate its entry into new markets across the United States and potentially provide valuable insights regarding the performance of TAAT in each new market. Moreover, online sales of TAAT will run concurrently with a phased nationwide retail rollout to be undertaken by CROSSMARK (who directly services over 100,000 convenience stores across the United States), which can allow for these initiatives to complement each other and maximize their collective value.

