 

TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority of Smokers Aged 21+ Across the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 22:01  |  113   |   |   

At 9:00 am EST on Wednesday February 17, 2021, the TAAT e-commerce portal will launch and allow smokers aged 21+ in eligible1 U.S. states to purchase TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol by the carton. With TAAT products currently sold at retail throughout the state of Ohio, the Company believes that selling TAAT online could accelerate its entry into new markets across the United States and potentially provide valuable insights regarding the performance of TAAT in each new market. Moreover, online sales of TAAT will run concurrently with a phased nationwide retail rollout to be undertaken by CROSSMARK (who directly services over 100,000 convenience stores across the United States), which can allow for these initiatives to complement each other and maximize their collective value.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that its flagship product TAAT will be available for purchase online by the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States through the Company’s e-commerce portal, which is scheduled to launch at 9:00 am EST on Wednesday February 17, 2021. Through the Company’s online shop, cartons of TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol can be purchased by smokers aged 21+ and shipped to addresses in eligible1 jurisdictions. As of December 2020, TAAT is available in chain and independent tobacco retailers across the state of Ohio, with successful performance to date. As announced in the Company’s January 29, 2021 press release, 60% of tobacco retailers who carried TAAT for three or more weeks have placed reorders for the product. In a press release dated January 12, 2021, the Company also announced that TAAT Menthol was the first variety to be sold out and reordered. By accelerating the availability of TAAT in new U.S. markets, the Company anticipates it could seed interest among smokers aged 21+ as a method of prioritizing new regions in which to distribute TAAT at retail. Online sales of TAAT are intended to complement retail placements made and managed through CROSSMARK as part of the Company’s scope of initiatives to gain market penetration in the United States.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority of Smokers Aged 21+ Across the U.S. At 9:00 am EST on Wednesday February 17, 2021, the TAAT e-commerce portal will launch and allow smokers aged 21+ in eligible1 U.S. states to purchase TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol by the carton. With TAAT products currently sold at retail …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Aequus Announces Marc Lustig Joining Board of Directors and Making Direct Equity Investment into ...
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Symbol Change and Corporate Update
Norsk Hydro: Fourth quarter 2020 - Delivering 2020 improvement program, strong cash generation
The Lancet publishes Libtayo (cemiplimab) data showing extended overall survival in patients with ...
Codiak Announces Pricing of $57.8 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
ING posts 4Q2020 net result of €727 million, FY2020 net result of €2,485 million
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
New Study from Leading University of Utah Radiation Oncologist Validates Ability of Myriad ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:19 Uhr
Breaking News!: TAAT Lifestyle startet US-weiten Verkauf!
22:04 Uhr
Start der E-Commerce-Plattform von TAAT am Mittwoch, dem 17. Februar, mit den Sorten Original, Smooth und Menthol für die Mehrzahl der Raucher ab einem Alter von 21 Jahren in den USA
13:00 Uhr
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 Article About TAAT and Beyond Tobacco
11.02.21
Verrückte These, oder doch nicht? Hat TAAT Lifestyle das was Philip Morris braucht?
10.02.21
Breaking News: Taat Lifestyle - Produktion um 233% erhöht!
10.02.21
TAAT erhöht die Produktion um 233% auf über 57.000 Kartons pro Monat aufgrund der anhaltenden Nachfrage in Ohio
10.02.21
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to Sustained Demand in Ohio
04.02.21
Taat Lifestyle - CEO Coscarella lässt die Bombe platzen!
04.02.21
Forbes! Taat Lifestyle in den Mainstream-Finanzmedien angekommen! > Die Beyond Meat der Zigaretten <
03.02.21
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the Company

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23:16 Uhr
22.530
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness
03.02.21
128
Börsenhype um Beyond Tobacco: „TAAT gleich Jackpot“ – w:o Community feiert den Mega-Anstieg der niko