Limbach Holdings Closes Public Offering of Common Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMB) (“Limbach” or the “Company”), a provider of building infrastructure services, with an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for a diversified group of commercial and institutional building owners, has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock, effective February 12, 2021.

Lake Street Capital Markets acted as the sole book-runner for the offering. Littlebanc Advisors, LLC, through Wilmington Capital Securities, LLC, and Roth Capital Partners also acted as financial advisors to the Company during the transaction.

Limbach Chief Executive Officer Charlie Bacon commented, “We expect the funds raised through this offering to support several key initiatives in 2021, including investments to accelerate our owner-direct and digital transformation, and to provide available growth capital. Through the first nine months of 2020, we made solid progress repositioning our balance sheet to support the company’s current capital needs. The funds raised in this offering add to our ability to undertake a number of initiatives to drive future growth and profitability. We’re excited to capitalize on Limbach’s continuing momentum to take advantage of the many opportunities in the marketplace, and to further cement our position as a leading provider of technical solutions for the building environment.”

The securities described above were offered by Limbach pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-232406) that was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 6, 2019. A registration statement on Form S-3MEF (File No. 333-252929) also relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the SEC on February 10, 2021, pursuant to Rule 462(b), and was effective upon filing. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering also has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 920 Second Avenue South, Suite 700, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, or by calling (612) 326-1305, or by emailing prospectus@lakestreetcm.com.