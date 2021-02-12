 

Limbach Holdings Closes Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 22:15  |  87   |   |   

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMB) (“Limbach” or the “Company”), a provider of building infrastructure services, with an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for a diversified group of commercial and institutional building owners, has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock, effective February 12, 2021.

Limbach sold a total of 1,783,500 shares of its common stock in the offering. Net proceeds to Limbach from the offering were approximately $20 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

Lake Street Capital Markets acted as the sole book-runner for the offering. Littlebanc Advisors, LLC, through Wilmington Capital Securities, LLC, and Roth Capital Partners also acted as financial advisors to the Company during the transaction.

Limbach Chief Executive Officer Charlie Bacon commented, “We expect the funds raised through this offering to support several key initiatives in 2021, including investments to accelerate our owner-direct and digital transformation, and to provide available growth capital. Through the first nine months of 2020, we made solid progress repositioning our balance sheet to support the company’s current capital needs. The funds raised in this offering add to our ability to undertake a number of initiatives to drive future growth and profitability. We’re excited to capitalize on Limbach’s continuing momentum to take advantage of the many opportunities in the marketplace, and to further cement our position as a leading provider of technical solutions for the building environment.”

The securities described above were offered by Limbach pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-232406) that was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 6, 2019. A registration statement on Form S-3MEF (File No. 333-252929) also relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the SEC on February 10, 2021, pursuant to Rule 462(b), and was effective upon filing. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering also has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 920 Second Avenue South, Suite 700, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, or by calling (612) 326-1305, or by emailing prospectus@lakestreetcm.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Limbach Holdings Closes Public Offering of Common Stock Limbach Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMB) (“Limbach” or the “Company”), a provider of building infrastructure services, with an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
Eutelsat Communications: First Half 2020-21 Results
Jackson Announces Leadership Changes Led By New CEO Laura Prieskorn
ImmunoGen Reports Recent Progress and 2020 Financial Results
Canada Purchases Additional 4 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
PNM Resources Shareholders Approve Proposed AVANGRID Merger
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
European Commission Approves Seagen’s TUKYSA (tucatinib) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Limbach Holdings Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
09.02.21
Limbach Holdings Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
21.01.21
Limbach Announces Appointment of Melissa DiMuro as Chief People & Culture Officer