 

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2020 financial results prior to the market open on Friday, February 19, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, February 19, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial (888) 424-8151 at least five minutes prior to the start time. International callers should dial 1 (847) 585-4422. The passcode is 6358 711.

A presentation will accompany the conference call and will be available prior to the call on the Company’s website, www.agmit.com, under “Webcasts & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section.

For those unable to listen to the live call, an audio replay will be available following on February 19, 2021 through March 21, 2021. To access the replay, please go to https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=376D6CAC-DED7-4DCE-B .... The replay passcode is 50100331.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in and manages a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS and Credit Investments. Its Credit Investments include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities.

Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.agmit.com.

About Angelo Gordon

Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P. is a privately held limited partnership founded in November 1988. The firm manages approximately $43 billion as of December 31, 2020 with a primary focus on credit and real estate strategies. Angelo Gordon has over 550 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals, and is headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.angelogordon.com.



