 

Viant Technology Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 22:15  |  43   |   |   

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) today announced the closing of its initial public offering and full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 1,500,000 shares of Class A common stock from existing stockholders.

Viant Technology sold 10,000,000 shares of Class A common stock and existing stockholders sold 1,500,000 shares of Class A common stock, including the shares sold upon exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $25.00 per share. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.

Viant Technology’s shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 under the ticker symbol “DSP.”

BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank acted as book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Needham & Company and Raymond James acted as co-managers for the offering.

This offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or UBS Investment Bank, Attn: Prospectus Department, 25th Floor, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by calling 1-888-827-7275, or by email at ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 9, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Viant

Viant is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising across most channels. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic, provides the ability to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards.

Source: Viant Technology

Press Contact:
Jon Schulz
jschulz@viantinc.com
313.850.4803

Investor Contact:
The Blueshirt Group
Nicole Borsje
Maili Bergman
investors@viantinc.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viant Technology Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) today announced the closing of its initial public offering and full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 1,500,000 shares of Class A …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Aequus Announces Marc Lustig Joining Board of Directors and Making Direct Equity Investment into ...
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Symbol Change and Corporate Update
Norsk Hydro: Fourth quarter 2020 - Delivering 2020 improvement program, strong cash generation
The Lancet publishes Libtayo (cemiplimab) data showing extended overall survival in patients with ...
Codiak Announces Pricing of $57.8 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
ING posts 4Q2020 net result of €727 million, FY2020 net result of €2,485 million
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
New Study from Leading University of Utah Radiation Oncologist Validates Ability of Myriad ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin