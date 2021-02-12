BAB, Inc. Reports Year-ended 11/30/20 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB) announced its financial results for its fiscal year-ended November 30, 2020, reporting a loss of $66,000, or $0.01 per share. For the year-ended November 30, 2020, BAB, Inc. had revenues of $2,372,000 and a loss of $66,000, or $0.01 per share, versus revenues of $3,070,000 and net income of $449,000, or $0.06 per share, for the same period in 2019.



Income from operations for fiscal 2020 is $233,000 compared to $473,000 in 2019. In fiscal 2020 a deferred tax asset was reversed in the amount of $200,000 and a deferred tax liability was recorded in the amount of $85,000 creating a noncash deferred tax expense of $285,000 which reduced the operating income from $233,000 to a net loss of $66,000. The tax adjustments that affected net income were due to Federal net operating losses (NOLs) that were unused and expired in 2020. All NOLs did not expire in 2020.