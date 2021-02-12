 

Forward Air Announces Sale of Pool Distribution Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 22:30  |  38   |   |   

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses. Forward today announced the sale of its Pool Distribution business to Ten Oaks Group for an estimated total consideration of $20 million, consisting of $8 million upfront cash payment and up to a $12 million earnout based on 2021 revenue attainment.

Scott Schara, Chief Commercial Officer stated, “Divesting our Pool Distribution business will allow us to invest further in our core businesses. With Ten Oaks Group, we’ve found a partner who will be laser-focused on taking the Pool Distribution business to the next level. This is truly a win for Forward, our Pool team, our customers and for Ten Oaks Group.”

Elizabeth Magan, a Ten Oaks Operating Partner who will serve as Chairman of the standalone company, stated, “Ten Oaks Group is thrilled to add the Pool Distribution business to its holdings. We see significant upside potential for the company and look forward to partnering with current management to execute initiatives we believe can drive profitable growth.”

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. We provide LTL, final mile, truckload, intermodal drayage and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations including with respect to the expected funding of the Pool Distribution business sale. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties including that the earnout projection post-closing is worse than anticipated. Actual events may also differ from these expectations as a result of the risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider the forward-looking statement contained herein in light of such risks. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forward Air Announces Sale of Pool Distribution Business Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
Eutelsat Communications: First Half 2020-21 Results
Jackson Announces Leadership Changes Led By New CEO Laura Prieskorn
ImmunoGen Reports Recent Progress and 2020 Financial Results
Canada Purchases Additional 4 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
PNM Resources Shareholders Approve Proposed AVANGRID Merger
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
European Commission Approves Seagen’s TUKYSA (tucatinib) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Forward Air Acquires Proficient Transport, Inc. to Expand Intermodal Drayage Offering
11.02.21
Forward Air Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
10.02.21
Forward Air Confirms Receipt of Director Nominations from Ancora Advisors
01.02.21
To Offset Rising Operating Costs, Forward Air Announces General Rate Increase on All Shipments
25.01.21
Forward Air Corporation Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call