Rockridge Commences its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Drill Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK) (OTCQB: RRRLF) (Frankfurt: RR0) (“Rockridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has now commenced its winter exploration program at its flagship Knife Lake Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the “Knife Lake Project” or “Property”). Rockridge has an Option Agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in the Property that covers the Knife Lake Cu-Zn-Ag-Co VMS deposit. The contiguous claims total 32,663 hectares and are located approximately 50 km northwest of Sandy Bay, Saskatchewan. A 357kV powerline runs within 16 km of the Knife Lake Deposit area, greatly enhancing the project’s infrastructure.



Knife Lake VMS Project Map:

http://www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com/_resources/projects/Knife_Lake_Re ...

2021 Exploration Program:

Crews have now commenced an airborne electromagnetic (EM) and horizontal magnetic gradiometer geophysical survey at the Knife Lake Project using Geotech Ltd.’s VTEM Plus system. The survey is strategically located over the Scimitar and Gilbert Lake targets to investigate over 30 linear kilometers of prospective VMS stratigraphy which hosts the Knife Lake copper deposit. These targets are considered high-priority after field work in 2019 revealed favorable mineralization and alteration typical to VMS environments (see news release from November 7, 2019). This survey represents the first time-domain EM survey to be flown over the property and will allow for the identification, modeling and prioritization of geophysical conductors for subsequent drill testing.

The Knife Lake deposit contains typical VMS mineralogy which has been significantly modified and partially remobilized during the emplacement of granitic rocks. Therefore, the known deposit may represent a remobilized portion of a presumably larger “primary” VMS deposit based on general observations about the mineralogy, mineral textures and metal ratios in the deposit. Most of the historical work has consisted of shallow drilling at the deposit area with little regional work carried out and limited deeper drilling below the deposit. As a result, there is strong discovery potential both at depth and regionally.