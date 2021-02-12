 

Midland Exploration Announces the Grant of Options

MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V : MD) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to employees, directors and officers of Midland to acquire an aggregate of 525,000 common shares at $0.82 per share, for a period of 10 years. These incentive stock options have been granted in accordance with Midland’s Stock Option Plan.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Billiton Canada Inc., Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Osisko Development Corp., SOQUEM INC., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

For further information, please consult Midland’s website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 450 420-5977
Fax: 450 420-5978
E-mail: info@midlandexploration.com
Website: www.midlandexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Midland's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Midland from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.




