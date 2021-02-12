 

Appili Therapeutics Reports Financial and Operational Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the Company or Appili), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2021, which ended December 31, 2020.

Third quarter and recent operational highlights include:

“With COVID-19 infections soaring across the globe, we believe that a multifaceted approach, including vaccines, oral antivirals, and effective public health strategies are necessary to reduce the spread and the impact of these serious infections,” said Dr. Armand Balboni, Chief Executive Officer of Appili Therapeutics. “We are committed to being part of this solution. Our team has made considerable progress, working with Health Canada, the US FDA, and our clinical and consortium partners to accelerate our favipiravir program. We look forward to continued progress, including an expected interim data readout from our PRESECO study in the coming months, in our mission to address this pandemic.”

Financial Results

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and Part I of Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada Handbook –Accounting. All dollar figures are $CAN unless otherwise noted.

The net loss and comprehensive loss of $9.34 million or $0.16 loss per share for the nine months ended December 30, 2020 was $5.21 million higher than the net loss and comprehensive loss of $4.13 million or $0.13 loss per share during the nine months ended December 30, 2019. This relates mainly to an increase in research and development expenses by $4.38 million, an increase in general and administration expenses by $1.15 million, an increase in accreted interest of $0.05 million. These increases were offset by a decrease of $0.41 million in business development expenses and an increase of government assistance of $0.09 million.

