Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund Declares Special Distribution

February 23, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date February 22, 2021

Payable Date February 26, 2021

Ticker Exchange Fund Name Special Per Share

Distribution

Tax-Exempt

Income NHA NYSE Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund $0.1485

As previously announced, consistent with its investment objectives and organizational documents, the fund plans to terminate its existence and liquidate on or about March 1, 2021. As the fund approaches liquidation, its common shares will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange through February 23, 2021 and will be suspended from trading before the open of trading on February 24, 2021.

The special tax-exempt distribution declared today, together with the fund’s final liquidating distribution, should be considered as part of the fund’s objective to return the original $9.85 net asset value of the fund (Original NAV) on or about March 1, 2021.

The current net asset value (NAV) of the fund as of the close of business on February 11, 2021 was $9.86. The fund’s NAV will be reduced by the amount of the distribution declared today on the Ex-Dividend Date.

As previously announced, due to recent market conditions, NHA has increased risk associated with achieving its objective of returning the Original NAV at its termination. The investment objective relating to Original NAV is not a guarantee and is dependent on a number of factors including the extent of market recovery and the cumulative level of income retained in relation to cumulative portfolio gains net of losses.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements made or referenced herein may be forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

market developments, including the timing of events identified in this press release;

legal and regulatory developments; and

other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its investment specialists undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

EPS-1522342PR-E0221X

