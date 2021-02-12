 

INDUS Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Webcast

globenewswire
12.02.2021, 23:00  |  39   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS” or the “Company”) announced today that it will host a pre-recorded webcast on February 19, 2021 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time to report on its financial results for the three months ended November 30, 2020 (“2020 fourth quarter”) and the twelve months ended November 30, 2020 (“fiscal 2020”). Supplemental materials containing additional financial and operating information will be available on INDUS’s website at the start of the webcast. All investors and other interested parties are invited to dial in to the listen-only webcast which, together with the supplemental information, can be accessed via the Investors section of INDUS’s website at www.indusrt.com/investors or the webcast can be accessed directly by logging on at https://services.choruscall.com/links/indt210216.html. An archived recording of the webcast will be available at the same link through May 18, 2021.

INDUS plans to release its financial and operating results for the 2020 fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 after the market closes on February 18, 2021. Copies of these materials will be made available through the Investors section of the Company's website.

About INDUS

INDUS (formerly known as Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc.) is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (including 30 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 4.2 million square feet) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

CONTACT:
Anthony Galici
Chief Financial Officer
(860) 286-1307
agalici@indusrt.com 

Ashley Pizzo
Director, IR & Capital Markets
(212) 218-7914
apizzo@indusrt.com 




