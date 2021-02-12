 

Enlivex Announces Closing of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Approximately $46.0 Million Ordinary Shares

Nes Ziona, Israel, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company targeting diseased macrophages in patients with sepsis, COVID-19 and solid tumors, today announced the closing of its previously announced offering of 2,296,107 ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.40 per share, of the Company at a price to the public of $20.00 per ordinary share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company also has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 344,416 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds to Enlivex, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are approximately $45.92 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for (i) clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and research and development activities; (ii) potential acquisitions and in-licensing; and (iii) other general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered by Enlivex pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-232009) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 7, 2019  and declared effective by the SEC on June 21, 2019 and the Form F-3MEF filed on February 9, 2021 (File No. 333-252926). The offering of the securities described above was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the securities offered have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (646) 975-6996 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

