Potential risk of Johan Sverdrup shutdown from union strike action

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) notes the announcement from Equinor ASA regarding potential strike action by the Norwegian labour union SAFE, in relation to certain workers at the Mongstad terminal in Norway, from midnight on Monday 15 February 2021. This potential strike action could affect the storage capacity for the oil export from the Johan Sverdrup field and it could be necessary to shut down production from the field until further notice.

It is hoped that the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOROG) and SAFE, in the intervening period, will reach a settlement and avert a temporary shutdown of Johan Sverdrup.

None of Lundin Energy’s other producing fields would be impacted by the potential SAFE strike action.

