 

Nouveau Monde Announces the Successful Closing of the Previously Announced C$5.75 Million Private Placement Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 23:35  |  103   |   |   

  • The private placement forms part of the previously announced financing, which included a bought deal public offering of C$17 million which was completed in January
  • The net proceeds raised by the Company following these two financings is close to C$22 million
  • Investissement Québec, acting as mandatary for the government of Québec, and Pallinghurst show strong ongoing support, subscribing for the full amount of the private placement

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of common shares of the Company previously announced on January 13 and 20, 2021. The Private Placement was launched concurrently with the bought deal public offering of C$17 million of the Company, which closed on January 20, 2021.

Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued a total of 3,965,516 common shares at a price of C$1.45 per share for proceeds to the Company of approximately C$5,750,000. Of this amount, Investissement Québec, acting as mandatary for the government of Québec, subscribed for 3,172,413 common shares, for a total subscription price of approximately C$4.6 million, and Pallinghurst Graphite Limited (“Pallinghurst”), an insider of the Company, subscribed for the remainder of the common shares. The common shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada of four months and one day.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for the Bécancour value-added graphite project development, the Matawinie mine and concentrator detailed engineering, as well as corporate general and administrative expenses.

Under the Private Placement, Pallinghurst, an insider of the Company, purchased 793,103 common shares, which constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“Regulation 61-101”) and TSXV Policy 5.9 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. However, the directors of the Company who voted in favour of the Private Placement have determined, based on advice from counsel and management, that the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for respectively under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Regulation 61-101 can be relied on as neither the fair market value of the common shares issued to Pallinghurst nor the fair market value of the consideration paid exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. None of the Company’s directors has expressed any contrary views or disagreements with respect to the foregoing.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nouveau Monde Announces the Successful Closing of the Previously Announced C$5.75 Million Private Placement Offering The private placement forms part of the previously announced financing, which included a bought deal public offering of C$17 million which was completed in JanuaryThe net proceeds raised by the Company following these two financings is close to C$22 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Aequus Announces Marc Lustig Joining Board of Directors and Making Direct Equity Investment into ...
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Symbol Change and Corporate Update
Norsk Hydro: Fourth quarter 2020 - Delivering 2020 improvement program, strong cash generation
The Lancet publishes Libtayo (cemiplimab) data showing extended overall survival in patients with ...
Codiak Announces Pricing of $57.8 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
ING posts 4Q2020 net result of €727 million, FY2020 net result of €2,485 million
New Study from Leading University of Utah Radiation Oncologist Validates Ability of Myriad ...
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
DGAP-News: WICHTIGER MEILENSTEIN ERREICHT: NOUVEAU MONDE ERHÄLT GENEHMIGUNG DER QUEBECER REGIERUNG FÜR DEN BAU DER LAUT PLANUNGEN ZUKÜNFTIGEN GRÖSSTEN GRAPHITMINE DER WESTLICHEN WELT (deutsch)
11.02.21
DGAP-News: WICHTIGER MEILENSTEIN ERREICHT: NOUVEAU MONDE ERHÄLT GENEHMIGUNG DER QUEBECER REGIERUNG FÜR DEN BAU DER LAUT PLANUNGEN ZUKÜNFTIGEN GRÖSSTEN GRAPHITMINE DER WESTLICHEN WELT
10.02.21
DGAP-News: KEY MILESTONE REACHED AS NOUVEAU MONDE RECEIVES QUEBEC GOVERNMENT AUTHORISATION TO BUILD WHAT IS SET TO BECOME THE WESTERN WORLD'S LARGEST GRAPHITE MINE
10.02.21
Key Milestone Reached as Nouveau Monde Receives Quebec Government Authorisation to Build What is Set to Become the Western World’s Largest Graphite Mine
01.02.21
Nouveau Monde Strengthens Its Balance Sheet With a $16.5M Cash Investment by Pallinghurst’s Shareholders Following Exercise of Warrants
28.01.21
Nouveau Monde is Proud to be Ranked 2nd on the OTCQX “Best 50 Companies” for 2020
27.01.21
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE TREIBT SEINE PRODUKTIONSEINRICHTUNG FÜR 2.000 TONNEN SPHÄRISCHES GRAPHIT VORAN - INBETRIEBNAHME VORGESEHEN FÜR Q1 NÄCHSTES JAHR (deutsch)
27.01.21
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE TREIBT SEINE PRODUKTIONSEINRICHTUNG FÜR 2.000 TONNEN SPHÄRISCHES GRAPHIT VORAN - INBETRIEBNAHME VORGESEHEN FÜR Q1 NÄCHSTES JAHR
26.01.21
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE ADVANCES ITS 2,000-TONNE COATED SPHERICAL GRAPHITE PRODUCTION FACILITY - COMMISSIONING SET FOR Q1 NEXT YEAR
26.01.21
Nouveau Monde Advances its 2,000-Tonne Coated Spherical Graphite Production Facility – Commissioning Set for Q1 Next Year

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
25
Nouveau Monde Graphite grösste Graphite Mine für Lithium Batterien EV