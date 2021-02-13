 

Newell Brands to Present at 2021 CAGNY Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.02.2021, 00:05  |  38   |   |   

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Saligram, and Chief Financial Officer and President, Business Operations, Chris Peterson, will present at the 2021 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference, which will be held virtually. The presentation will begin at 11:50 A.M. ET on Friday, February 19, 2021.

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed by selecting Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the presentation.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, EXPO, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Marmot, Oster, Sunbeam, FoodSaver, Mr. Coffee, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Graco, Baby Jogger, NUK, Calphalon, Contigo, First Alert, Mapa, Spontex and Yankee Candle. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newell Brands to Present at 2021 CAGNY Conference Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Saligram, and Chief Financial Officer and President, Business Operations, Chris Peterson, will present at the 2021 Consumer Analyst Group of New York …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
Eutelsat Communications: First Half 2020-21 Results
Jackson Announces Leadership Changes Led By New CEO Laura Prieskorn
ImmunoGen Reports Recent Progress and 2020 Financial Results
Canada Purchases Additional 4 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
PNM Resources Shareholders Approve Proposed AVANGRID Merger
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
European Commission Approves Seagen’s TUKYSA (tucatinib) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Closing of $17,250,000 Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update