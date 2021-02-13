 

IGC Reports Financial Results for December 31, 2020 Quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.02.2021, 01:00  |  58   |   |   

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (“IGC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: IGC) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which is the third quarter of its 2021 fiscal year.

Revenue in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, was $108 thousand and $573 thousand respectively. The decrease in revenue is from infrastructure and is primarily due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The revenue in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was approximately 15% from the infrastructure segment and approximately 85% from the Life Science segment. In comparison, the revenue in the December 2019 quarter was primarily from infrastructure.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our revenue and increased our expenses. In the past nine months, our ability to provide services and distribute our products has been impacted due to store closures and abandoned harvests of hemp. Our facilities on the West Coast of the U.S. and Delhi, India have had COVID-19 outbreaks that have led to closures, delays and expenses.

In the quarter ended December 31, 2020, our primary focus has been to initiate and carry out the Phase 1 clinical trial on our Investigational Drug Candidate IGC-AD1.

Selling, general and administrative expenses consist primarily of employee-related expenses, sales commission, professional fees, legal fees, marketing, other corporate expenses, allocated general overhead and provisions, depreciation and write-offs relating to doubtful accounts and advances, if any. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately $773 thousand or 55% to $2,186 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $1,413 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase of approximately $773 thousand is related to increased overheads, marketing and professional expenses, a one-time SEC settlement expense of $175 thousand previously disclosed on Form 8-K on December 22, 2020, one-time $245 thousand inventory related adjustments, and $124 thousand in increased depreciation expense, among others.

Net comprehensive loss was approximately $2,283 thousand or $0.06 per share, for the December 2020 quarter, compared to approximately $1,646 thousand or $0.04 per share for the September 2019 quarter. Most of the increased loss is attributable to the increased SG&A.

About IGC:

IGC operates two lines of business: (i) infrastructure and (ii) life sciences. The Company is based in Potomac, Maryland, U.S.A. Social media: www.igcinc.us / www.igcpharma.com / Twitter @IGCIR.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC’s expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC’s control. For the next several years, our success is highly correlated primarily with the successful outcome of our clinical trials and the recovery of the world and local economies following the COVID-19 pandemic, and, secondarily, on the sale of our products and services candidates. IGC may not be able to complete human trials on our investigational drug candidates, or, once conducted, the results of human trials testing results may not be favorable or as anticipated. Our projections and investments anticipate stable pricing, which may not hold out over the next several years, and certain regulatory changes, specifically in states where medical cannabis has been, is, or will be legalized and the diseases which we anticipate our products will target are approved conditions for treatment or usage with cannabis/cannabinoids. We may not be able to protect our intellectual property adequately or receive patents. We may not receive regulatory approval for our products, or trials. An additional risk factor worth highlighting specifically related to patent licensing is that the patent applications we have licensed may not be granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”), even if the Company is in full compliance with USPTO requirements. We may not have adequate resources including financial resources, to successfully conduct all requisite clinical trials, to bring a product to market, or to pay applicable maintenance fees over time. We may not be able to successfully commercialize our products even if they are successful and receive regulatory approval. Failure or delay with respect to any of the factors above could have a material adverse effect on our business, future results of operations, our stock price, and our financial condition. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, competitive conditions in the industries in which IGC operates; failure to commercialize one or more of the technologies of IGC; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA’s general position regarding hemp-based products; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on global and regional economies in which IGC participates; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC’s SEC filings. IGC incorporates by reference the Risk Factors identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on July 13, 2020; Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 19, 2020, November 20, 2020 and February 12, 2021 as if fully incorporated and restated herein. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will in fact occur.

India Globalization Capital, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

December 31,

2020

(Unaudited)

($)

 

 

March 31,

2020

(Audited)

($)

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

968

 

 

 

7,258

 

Marketable securities

 

 

2,000

 

 

 

5,081

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

226

 

 

 

133

 

Inventory

 

 

5,156

 

 

 

4,245

 

Deposits and advances

 

 

3,071

 

 

 

1,040

 

Total current assets

 

 

11,421

 

 

 

17,757

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

384

 

 

 

252

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

10,968

 

 

 

9,780

 

Non-Marketable securities

 

 

261

 

 

 

11

 

Claims and advances

 

 

619

 

 

 

610

 

Operating lease asset

 

 

510

 

 

 

574

 

Total long-term assets

 

 

12,742

 

 

 

11,227

 

Total assets

 

 

24,163

 

 

 

28,984

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

 

875

 

 

 

762

 

Accrued liabilities and others

 

 

791

 

 

 

1,134

 

Short-term loans

 

 

252

 

 

 

50

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

1,918

 

 

 

1,946

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term loans

 

 

328

 

 

 

-

 

Other liabilities

 

 

17

 

 

 

16

 

Operating lease liability

 

 

428

 

 

 

485

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

773

 

 

 

501

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,691

 

 

 

2,447

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and Contingencies – See Note 12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 per value: authorized 1,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2020 or March 31, 2020.

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.0001 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized; 41,304,365 and 39,320,116 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

 

 

95,427

 

 

 

94,754

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(2,726)

 

 

 

(2,850

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(71,229)

 

 

 

(65,367

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

21,472

 

 

 

26,537

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

24,163

 

 

 

28,984

 

See accompanying Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 12, 2021.

India Globalization Capital, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except loss per share)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

 

Nine months ended December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

($)

 

 

($)

 

 

($)

 

 

($)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

 

108

 

 

 

573

 

 

 

817

 

 

 

4,043

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

(94)

 

 

 

(543)

 

 

 

(731)

 

 

 

(3,944)

 

Gross Profit

 

 

14

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

99

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

(2,186)

 

 

 

(1,413)

 

 

 

(5,424)

 

 

 

(3,756)

 

Research and development expenses

 

 

(154)

 

 

 

(295)

 

 

 

(595)

 

 

 

(764)

 

Operating loss

 

 

(2,326)

 

 

 

(1,678)

 

 

 

(5,933)

 

 

 

(4,421)

 

Other income, net

 

 

3

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

260

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(2,323)

 

 

 

(1,603)

 

 

 

(5,862)

 

 

 

(4,161)

 

Income tax expense/benefit

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

 

(2,323)

 

 

 

(1,603)

 

 

 

(5,862)

 

 

 

(4,161)

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

40

 

 

 

(43)

 

 

 

124

 

 

 

(167)

 

Comprehensive loss

 

 

(2,283)

 

 

 

(1,646)

 

 

 

(5,738)

 

 

 

(4,328)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic & Diluted

 

$

(0.06)

 

 

 

(0.04)

 

 

 

(0.14)

 

 

 

(0.11)

 

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing loss per share amounts:

 

 

41,304

 

 

 

39,571

 

 

 

40,915

 

 

 

39,543

 

See accompanying Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 12, 2021.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IGC Reports Financial Results for December 31, 2020 Quarter India Globalization Capital, Inc. (“IGC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: IGC) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which is the third quarter of its 2021 fiscal year. Revenue in the quarter ended December …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
Jackson Announces Leadership Changes Led By New CEO Laura Prieskorn
Eutelsat Communications: First Half 2020-21 Results
ImmunoGen Reports Recent Progress and 2020 Financial Results
Canada Purchases Additional 4 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
PNM Resources Shareholders Approve Proposed AVANGRID Merger
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
European Commission Approves Seagen’s TUKYSA (tucatinib) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Closing of $17,250,000 Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update