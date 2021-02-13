 

KARYOPHARM INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. - KPTI

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: KPTI).

On February 22, 2019, the Federal Drug Administration ("FDA") reported serious flaws in the New Drug Application and the underlying clinical trial data for the Company’s drug, selinexor. Specifically, the FDA detailed that the Company’s clinical trials demonstrated a history of toxicity and limited efficacy findings due to its trial designs and faulted the Company for violating pre-specified trial protocols and guidance when attempting to use “real-world” data observations to bolster its case for approval.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Karyopharm’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Karyopharm’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.



