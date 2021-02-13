On August 13, 2019, the Company reported disappointing financial results, disclosing for the first time that its integration with Henry Schein Animal Health business and Vets First Choice had proven problematic, contrary to its prior assurances to investors. Then, on November 12, 2019, the Company disclosed a $939 million impairment charge against its “initial valuation at the time of the spin-off and acquisition in early February.”

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Covetrus, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CVET).

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Covetrus’ officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Covetrus’ shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Covetrus shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-cvet/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005553/en/