Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock in a public offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Bio-Path currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-231537) relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on June 5, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will form a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: 800-678-9147 or at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous infusion. Bio-Path’s lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001, targeting the Grb2 protein), is in a Phase 2 study for blood cancers and prexigebersen-A, a drug product modification of prexigebersen, is under consideration by the FDA to commence Phase 1 studies in solid tumors. This is followed by BP1002, targeting the Bcl-2 protein, where it is being evaluated in lymphoma clinical studies.