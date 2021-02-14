 

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom services remain normal

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off the coast of Fukushima, Japan at 10:08pm (HKT) last night. HGC's international network and various telecom services including international voice and messaging services remain normal.

HGC has been closely monitoring the situation since the incident last night to ensure that the international telecommunications services operate as normal.

In March 2011, a major earthquake occurred on the north-east coast of Japan and disrupted international telecommunications. HGC took immediate contingency measures and quickly restored the services to normal within 4 hours.

About HGC Global Communications Limited
HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides a broad range of advanced telecommunications and ICT services. Headquartered in Hong Kong and operating 23 overseas offices on five continents, it provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and adding the latest technologies and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk



