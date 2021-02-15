DGAP-WpÜG Takeover Offer / Target company: AKASOL AG; Bidder: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo AG)
DGAP-WpÜG: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo AG) / Takeover Offer
NON-BINDING ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Publication of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 and 3 in conjunction with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, WpÜG)
Bidder:
Blitz F21-842 AG (in future: ABBA BidCo AG)
c/o BorgWarner Europe GmbH
Augustaanlage 54-56
68165 Mannheim
Germany
registered with the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Frankfurt am Main under HRB 121819
Target:
AKASOL AG
Kleyerstraße 20
64295 Darmstadt
Germany
registered with the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Darmstadt under HRB 97834
WKN A2JNWZ / ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9
On 15 February 2021, Blitz F21-842 AG (in future: ABBA BidCo AG) (the "Bidder") decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer to all shareholders of AKASOL AG (the "Company") for the acquisition of all non-par value bearer shares in the Company (ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9), each share representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1.00 of the Company's share capital (the "AKASOL-Shares") against payment of a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 120.00 per AKASOL-Share (the "Takeover Offer").
