DGAP-WpÜG: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo AG) / Takeover Offer Takeover Offer / Target company: AKASOL AG; Bidder: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo AG) 15.02.2021 / 05:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 and 3 in conjunction with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, WpÜG)

Bidder:

Blitz F21-842 AG (in future: ABBA BidCo AG)

c/o BorgWarner Europe GmbH

Augustaanlage 54-56

68165 Mannheim

Germany

registered with the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Frankfurt am Main under HRB 121819



Target:

AKASOL AG

Kleyerstraße 20

64295 Darmstadt

Germany

registered with the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Darmstadt under HRB 97834

WKN A2JNWZ / ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9

On 15 February 2021, Blitz F21-842 AG (in future: ABBA BidCo AG) (the "Bidder") decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer to all shareholders of AKASOL AG (the "Company") for the acquisition of all non-par value bearer shares in the Company (ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9), each share representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1.00 of the Company's share capital (the "AKASOL-Shares") against payment of a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 120.00 per AKASOL-Share (the "Takeover Offer").