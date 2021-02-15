 

DGAP-WpÜG Takeover Offer / Target company: AKASOL AG; Bidder: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo AG)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.02.2021, 05:47  |  78   |   |   

DGAP-WpÜG: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo AG) / Takeover Offer
Takeover Offer / Target company: AKASOL AG; Bidder: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo AG)

15.02.2021 / 05:47 CET/CEST
Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NON-BINDING ENGLISH TRANSLATION

 

Publication of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 and 3 in conjunction with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, WpÜG)

Bidder:
Blitz F21-842 AG (in future: ABBA BidCo AG)
c/o BorgWarner Europe GmbH
Augustaanlage 54-56
68165 Mannheim
Germany
registered with the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Frankfurt am Main under HRB 121819

Target:
AKASOL AG
Kleyerstraße 20
64295 Darmstadt
Germany
registered with the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Darmstadt under HRB 97834
WKN A2JNWZ / ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9

On 15 February 2021, Blitz F21-842 AG (in future: ABBA BidCo AG) (the "Bidder") decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer to all shareholders of AKASOL AG (the "Company") for the acquisition of all non-par value bearer shares in the Company (ISIN DE000A2JNWZ9), each share representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1.00 of the Company's share capital (the "AKASOL-Shares") against payment of a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 120.00 per AKASOL-Share (the "Takeover Offer").

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Akasol - IPO
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-WpÜG Takeover Offer / Target company: AKASOL AG; Bidder: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo AG) DGAP-WpÜG: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo AG) / Takeover Offer Takeover Offer / Target company: AKASOL AG; Bidder: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo AG) 15.02.2021 / 05:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of an announcement according to the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA to update on business combination
DGAP-Adhoc: Umalis Group: Übernahme von CAPE SERVICE und neue externe Wachstumsprojekte in Prüfung
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: AKASOL AG; Bidder: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo AG)
DGAP-News: AKASOL and BorgWarner have signed a Business Combination Agreement to enter into a strategic ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AKASOL AG; Bieter: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo ...
DGAP-News: AKASOL und BorgWarner schließen Business Combination Agreement ab und gehen strategische ...
EQS-News: Rapid Nutrition PLC: Rapid Nutrition Guidance Update with Notable 2020 Year-End Results
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Powertap's Verwendung von erneuerbarem Erdgas (rng) als Ausgangsmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: AKASOL und BorgWarner schließen Business Combination Agreement ab und gehen strategische Partnerschaft ein; BorgWarner kündigt freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot an (deutsch)
05:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: AKASOL and BorgWarner have signed a Business Combination Agreement to enter into a strategic partnership and BorgWarner will launch a voluntary public takeover offer
05:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: AKASOL und BorgWarner schließen Business Combination Agreement ab und gehen strategische Partnerschaft ein; BorgWarner kündigt freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot an
05:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: AKASOL und BorgWarner schließen Business Combination Agreement ab und gehen strategische Partnerschaft ein; BorgWarner kündigt freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot an (deutsch)
05:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: AKASOL und BorgWarner schließen Business Combination Agreement ab und gehen strategische Partnerschaft ein; BorgWarner kündigt freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot an
05:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: AKASOL and BorgWarner have signed a Business Combination Agreement to enter into a strategic partnership and BorgWarner will launch a voluntary public takeover offer
05:47 Uhr
Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AKASOL AG; Bieter: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo AG)
05:47 Uhr
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AKASOL AG; Bieter: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo AG)
28.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: AKASOL AG (deutsch)
27.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: AKASOL AG (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
418
Akasol - IPO