Rapid Nutrition PLC: Rapid Nutrition Guidance Update with Notable 2020 Year-End Results

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.02.2021   

Rapid Nutrition Guidance Update with Notable 2020 Year-End Results

London, Feb. 15, 2021 - Rapid Nutrition PLC (SW: RAP, OTCQB: RPNRF), a natural wellness company focused on organic wholefood-based nutrition and science-based herbal products, announced the following trading update ahead of the publication of its Annual Financial Report for the period ended 31 December 2020.

Evolving to meet growing consumer demand for health-focused and immunity-boosting products during the global pandemic, Rapid Nutrition's positioning in the health and wellness life science sector was beneficial.

2020 Financial Highlights

Financial highlights for the period to date include:

- Revenue for FY2020 is anticipated to be in line with expectations where the company has seen its flagship brand flourish in the past year with meaningful interest in health and immunity.

- Gross margin is expected to remain steady compared to FY2019 as a result of continued focus on supply chain optimization.

- Profit for the period is expected to be lower compared to FY2019, due to new distribution agreements secured during the period requiring initial marketing support resulting in increased expenses incurred for the period.

- Continued growth anticipated for this year as the company progresses its strategy of bringing to market innovative science-based organic products across multiple categories to anchor future earnings.

2020 Operational Highlights

Noteworthy annual highlights for Rapid Nutrition for the period in review include:

- Further expansion of the company's global distribution with new partnerships in Brazil, France, Italy, Switzerland, Jamaica and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). In particular, a new partnership with Cloud 9 Switzerland LLC will support widespread distribution of flagship brand, SystemLS, as well as a new partnership with professional retail operator BFG Brazil Comercial de Vitaminas.

Wertpapier


