AKASOL and BorgWarner have signed a Business Combination Agreement to enter into a strategic partnership and BorgWarner will launch a voluntary public takeover offer

Darmstadt, 15. February 2021 - AKASOL AG (ISIN: DE000A2JNWZ9, "AKASOL"), a leading German developer and manufacturer of high-performance and high-energy lithium-ion battery systems and a provider of comprehensive solutions, as well as BorgWarner Inc., and Blitz F21-842 AG (in future: ABBA BidCo AG), a subsidiary of BorgWarner Inc. (together "BorgWarner" or "Investor"), a globally leading automotive supplier, have signed a Business Combination Agreement to enter into a strategic partnership.

