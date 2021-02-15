 

DGAP-News AKASOL and BorgWarner have signed a Business Combination Agreement to enter into a strategic partnership and BorgWarner will launch a voluntary public takeover offer

DGAP-News: AKASOL AG / Key word(s): Merger/Offer
AKASOL and BorgWarner have signed a Business Combination Agreement to enter into a strategic partnership and BorgWarner will launch a voluntary public takeover offer

15.02.2021 / 05:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AKASOL and BorgWarner have signed a Business Combination Agreement to enter into a strategic partnership and BorgWarner will launch a voluntary public takeover offer

  • Following signing of the Business Combination Agreement, BorgWarner today published the decision to make a voluntary public tender Offer for all outstanding AKASOL shares at a price of EUR 120.00 in cash per share
  • Executive Board and Supervisory Board welcome strategic partnership with BorgWarner and voluntary public tender Offer
  • AKASOL to benefit from new strategic partner supporting long-term growth and corporate strategy
  • Shareholders to benefit from premium of 23.4 percent on the volume-weighted three-month average share price as well as a premium of 44.2 percent on the volume-weighted six-month average share price prior to the announcement
  • All founders of AKASOL, representing 59.4 percent of shares in AKASOL, have signed irrevocable undertakings to tender their shares
  • AKASOL to continue to operate independently under the AKASOL brand
  • CEO Sven Schulz and CFO Carsten Bovenschen to continue to run the company

Darmstadt, 15. February 2021 - AKASOL AG (ISIN: DE000A2JNWZ9, "AKASOL"), a leading German developer and manufacturer of high-performance and high-energy lithium-ion battery systems and a provider of comprehensive solutions, as well as BorgWarner Inc., and Blitz F21-842 AG (in future: ABBA BidCo AG), a subsidiary of BorgWarner Inc. (together "BorgWarner" or "Investor"), a globally leading automotive supplier, have signed a Business Combination Agreement to enter into a strategic partnership.

AKASOL and BorgWarner have signed a Business Combination Agreement to enter into a strategic partnership and BorgWarner will launch a voluntary public takeover offer

06:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: AKASOL und BorgWarner schließen Business Combination Agreement ab und gehen strategische Partnerschaft ein; BorgWarner kündigt freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot an (deutsch)
05:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: AKASOL und BorgWarner schließen Business Combination Agreement ab und gehen strategische Partnerschaft ein; BorgWarner kündigt freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot an
05:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: AKASOL und BorgWarner schließen Business Combination Agreement ab und gehen strategische Partnerschaft ein; BorgWarner kündigt freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot an (deutsch)
05:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: AKASOL und BorgWarner schließen Business Combination Agreement ab und gehen strategische Partnerschaft ein; BorgWarner kündigt freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot an
05:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: AKASOL and BorgWarner have signed a Business Combination Agreement to enter into a strategic partnership and BorgWarner will launch a voluntary public takeover offer
05:47 Uhr
Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AKASOL AG; Bieter: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo AG)
05:47 Uhr
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AKASOL AG; Bieter: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo AG)
05:47 Uhr
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: AKASOL AG; Bidder: Blitz F21-842 AG (zukünftig: ABBA BidCo AG)
28.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: AKASOL AG (deutsch)
27.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: AKASOL AG (deutsch)

10.02.21
