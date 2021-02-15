Sequana Medical announces February-March 2021 Investor Conference Schedule

GHENT, Belgium, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the “Company”), an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today announces that its management team will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.



BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, 17-19 February 2021

Company presentation by Ian Crosbie, CEO, on Thursday 18 February at 16:30 CET

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, 9-10 March 2021

Company presentation by Ian Crosbie, CEO, available on demand

BioCapital Europe, 11 March 2021

Company presentation by Ian Crosbie, CEO, on Thursday 11 March at 15:55 CET

To request a one-on-one meeting with Sequana Medical management at one of these events, contact us at IR@sequanamedical.com.

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical

Lies Vanneste

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +32 498 05 35 79

Email: IR@sequanamedical.com

LifeSci Advisors

Chris Maggos

Tel: +41 79 367 6254

Email: chris@lifesciadvisors.com

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical is a commercial stage medical device company developing the alfapump platform for the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure where diuretics are no longer effective. Fluid overload is a fast growing complication of advanced liver disease driven by NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) related cirrhosis and a common complication in heart failure with diuretic resistance being widespread in both of these indications. The U.S. market for the alfapump resulting from NASH-related cirrhosis is forecast to exceed €3 billion annually within the next 10-20 years. The heart failure market for the alfapump DSR1 (Direct Sodium Removal) is estimated to be over €5 billion annually in the U.S. and EU5 by 2026. Both indications leverage Sequana Medical’s alfapump, a unique, fully implanted wireless device that automatically pumps fluid from the abdomen into the bladder, where it is naturally eliminated through urination.