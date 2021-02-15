OSLO, Norway, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound orderbook, strong market outlook, growth in energy transition. Aker Solutions and Kvaerner successfully completed the merger in the fourth quarter 2020. Fourth-quarter revenue ended at NOK 6.8 billion and the EBITDA at NOK 121 million, in line with previous communication. Despite the challenging backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the order backlog grew 15 percent compared to in 2019 and ended at NOK 38 billion. The outlook for project sanctioning has improved for 2021 and 2022.

Revenues NOK 6.8 billion ex. special items

ex. special items EBITDA NOK 121 million ex. special items

ex. special items EBITDA margin 1.8% ex. special items

Order intake NOK 6.8 billion

billion Order backlog end 2020 NOK 38.0 billion

2020 Full Year Financial Highlights

Revenues NOK 28.5 billion ex. special items

ex. special items EBITDA NOK 1.2 billion ex. special items

ex. special items EBITDA margin 4.3 % ex. special items

Order intake NOK 34.2 billion

billion Order backlog end 2020 NOK 38.0 billion

2020 was a challenging year operationally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and market volatility. The company's decisive actions during 2020 focused on the health and safety of employees, delivering for clients, reducing costs and protecting the balance sheet.

During the year, Aker Solutions also made significant structural and strategic changes to transform the company and enhance shareholder value. This included spinning off Aker Carbon Capture and Aker Offshore Wind to shareholders, unlocking significant value, and merging Aker Solutions and Kvaerner to create a leading execution partner for both existing and emerging energy industries. The merger was successfully completed during the fourth quarter.