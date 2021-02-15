DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast SFC Energy AG publishes preliminary consolidated figures, guidance 2021 and new strategic medium-term planning 2025 - Strong fourth quarter leads to solid business development 15.02.2021 / 07:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG publishes preliminary consolidated figures, guidance 2021 and new strategic medium-term planning 2025 - Strong fourth quarter leads to solid business development despite COVID-19 / Accelerated growth plan foresees above-average sales growth to between €350 and €400 million by 2025

- Preliminary 2020 consolidated sales of €53.2 million (2019: €58.5 million, -9.1%) in line with expectations - strong fourth quarter of €14.0 million vs. €14.8 million prior year period despite COVID-19

- Preliminary 2020 underlying EBITDA at €2.9 million (2019: €3.6 million) at the upper end of expectations

- Clean Energy & Mobility segment with strong revenue growth of 61.6% due to accelerated growth in civil fuel cell business

- COVID-19 impact on sales in the Oil & Gas (-19.6%), Industry (-21.2%), and Defense & Security (-60.6%) segments

- Guidance for 2021: Consolidated sales between €61 and €70 million, underlying EBITDA between €3.5 to 6 million and underlying EBIT between €-0.9 to 1.6 million

- Strategic medium-term planning until 2025: Significant organic and inorganic sales growth of up to €350 to 400 million, above-average growth stimulus from hydrogen fuel cell business as replacement of conventional (diesel) generators

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, February 15, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, today announces its preliminary financial results for 2020, the guidance for the current financial year 2021 and a strategic medium-term planning for 2025.

Management Board Report

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: "With the expected significant upturn in business in the fourth quarter and continued high demand in the Clean Energy & Mobility segment, we overall succeeded with a solid business performance in the highly challenging financial year 2020, which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Positive impulse was provided by a regionally broad, unprecedented momentum in demand for methanol and hydrogen fuel cells for civil applications.