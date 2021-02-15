 

Transfer of Voluntis Shares to the Euronext Growth Paris Market Effective on February 17, 2021

Voluntis (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960 - the "Company") (Paris:VTX), a leader in the field of digital therapeutics, announces the transfer of the Voluntis shares to Euronext Growth Paris. This transfer, which was announced on October 28, 2020, will be effective as of the February 17, 2021 trading session.

This transfer to Euronext Growth Paris is intended to enable Voluntis to be listed on a market more appropriate to its size. It will enable the Company to reduce its costs and simplify its operations while continuing to benefit from the attractiveness of the financial markets by approaching new types of investors.

The proposed transfer was approved by the Company's shareholders at an Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on December 17, 2020 and implemented by the Board of Directors on the same day. The shares will be listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market under an accelerated listing procedure for existing shares, without the issuance of new shares.

As of 17 February 2021, the new ticker for Voluntis shares will be ALVTX. The ISIN code will remain unchanged: FR0004183960. In addition, Voluntis shares will continue to be eligible for PEAs and PEA-SMEs.

In order to ensure transparency for its investors and shareholders, the Company has chosen to maintain the application of IFRS. The other possible consequences of the transfer are recalled in the Company's press releases published on October 28, 2020 and December 17, 2020.

The information document relating to the transfer of the listing of Voluntis shares on the Euronext Growth Paris market is available on the following page of the Company's website https://www.voluntis.com/fr/investors, in the Documents tab, Regulated Information section, as well as on the Euronext website as of today.

  • The final schedule for the transfer of the listing market is as follows:

February 11, 2021

  • Notification by Euronext of the decision to list the shares on Euronext Growth Paris.

February 15, 2021

  • Distribution of a Euronext notice announcing the delisting of Voluntis shares from Euronext Paris.
  • Distribution of a Euronext notice announcing the listing of Voluntis shares on Euronext Growth Paris.
  • Publication of a press release by the Company and posting of the information document online.

February 17, 2021 before the
opening of the
markets

  • Delisting of Voluntis shares from Euronext Paris.
  • Listing of Voluntis shares on Euronext Growth Paris.

Next meeting: publication of the 2020 annual results on March 30, 2021, after the close of trading.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people with chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Voluntis’ solutions, combining mobile and web apps, use clinical algorithms to deliver personalized recommendations to patients and their care teams. For example, these recommendations are used to adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms.

Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in oncology and diabetes. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

For more information, please visit: www.voluntis.com

Mnemo : VTX - ISIN : FR0004183960



