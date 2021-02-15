Basilea announces divestment of its Chinese R&D subsidiary to PHT International

Basel, Switzerland, February 15, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to divest its Chinese research and development (R&D) subsidiary Basilea Pharmaceutica China Ltd. (“BPC”), by selling BPC’s parent company BPh Investitionen Ltd. to the U.S.-based custom manufacturing organization PHT International Inc. (“PHT”). This will increase flexibility in sourcing R&D services in the future. All 72 employees and the facilities will be transferred to PHT. The initial payment is USD 2.5 million, which will be due upon closing of the transaction, which is expected in the second quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions. Basilea is entitled to additional payments of USD 3.8 million over the course of the next three years, for a total purchase price of USD 6.3 million.

David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer of Basilea, said: “We are very pleased with this transaction, which will increase our flexibility in sourcing external R&D services for our growing portfolio, while optimizing our future cost structure. Importantly, PHT has committed to maintaining R&D services through the existing site in China to Basilea. This ensures continued seamless support for our ongoing R&D projects and allows us to continue to benefit from the expertise that we have built in our Chinese organization over the course of the last two decades.”