 

Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's third quarter 2020/21

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) invites analysts and investors to a presentation of the third quarter 2020/21 at 10:00 a.m. CET on February 25. The interim report for the third quarter will be published at 7:30 a.m. CET on the same day.

The company's development will be presented by Elekta's President and CEO Gustaf Salford together with acting CFO Johan Adebäck. After the presentation, held in English, a Q&A session will follow.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on the web. It will be necessary to join the phone conference if you plan to ask questions. A recording of the webcast can be found on Elekta's website after the call.

Welcome!

Time: Thursday, February 25, at 10:00 a.m. CET

Telephone numbers to join phone conference:

UK: +44 333 300 9264
USA: +1 833 526 8382
Sweden: +46 8 505 583 69

Webcast: https://elekta-qreports.creo.se/210225

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25, e-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com
Time zone: CET (Central European Time)

About Elekta
For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

