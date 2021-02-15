GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial REVEAL in BioDrugs
GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the journal BioDrugs has published results from REVEAL, the Phase I/IIa clinical trial that evaluated the safety of LUMEVOQ gene therapy in subjects with ND4 Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) and determined the dose subsequently used in the Phase III trials RESCUE and REVERSE.
The paper*, published in the February issue of BioDrugs under the title “Safety of intravitreal gene therapy for treatment of subjects with Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy due to mutations in the mitochondrial ND4 gene – The REVEAL study”, discusses the results that were the first to demonstrate the favorable safety profile of LUMEVOQ while also providing signals of efficacy that were more fully investigated in the Phase III trials.
“The REVEAL study demonstrated that treatment with lenadogene nolparvovec (rAAV2/2-ND4, or LUMEVOQ) is well-tolerated over both the short and long term by LHON patients with the ND4 mutation,” commented lead investigator Dr. Catherine Vignal, MD, Department of Neuro Ophthalmology and Emergencies, Rothschild Foundation Hospital, Paris, France, and Centre Hospitalier National d’Ophtalmologie des Quinze Vingts, Paris, France. “As the gene therapy’s first clinical study, it gave encouraging results and paved the way for the efficacy investigations of the Phase III trials RESCUE and REVERSE.”
“This study confirms the gene therapy’s favorable long-term safety and further demonstrates that the trends that were initially observed have been maintained for at least five years,” said Dr. José-Alain Sahel, MD, co-founder of GenSight and founder of the Institut de la Vision (Sorbonne-Université/Inserm/CNRS), Paris, France, where LUMEVOQ’s underlying Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence technology was developed. Dr. Sahel is also the Director of Institut Hospitalo-Universitaire FOReSIGHT, and Distinguished Professor and Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center), USA.
