GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial REVEAL in BioDrugs

Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the journal BioDrugs has published results from REVEAL, the Phase I/IIa clinical trial that evaluated the safety of LUMEVOQ gene therapy in subjects with ND4 Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) and determined the dose subsequently used in the Phase III trials RESCUE and REVERSE.

The paper*, published in the February issue of BioDrugs under the title “Safety of intravitreal gene therapy for treatment of subjects with Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy due to mutations in the mitochondrial ND4 gene – The REVEAL study”, discusses the results that were the first to demonstrate the favorable safety profile of LUMEVOQ while also providing signals of efficacy that were more fully investigated in the Phase III trials.