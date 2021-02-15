 

GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial REVEAL in BioDrugs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 07:30  |  55   |   |   

Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that the journal BioDrugs has published results from REVEAL, the Phase I/IIa clinical trial that evaluated the safety of LUMEVOQ gene therapy in subjects with ND4 Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) and determined the dose subsequently used in the Phase III trials RESCUE and REVERSE.

The paper*, published in the February issue of BioDrugs under the title “Safety of intravitreal gene therapy for treatment of subjects with Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy due to mutations in the mitochondrial ND4 gene – The REVEAL study”, discusses the results that were the first to demonstrate the favorable safety profile of LUMEVOQ while also providing signals of efficacy that were more fully investigated in the Phase III trials.

“The REVEAL study demonstrated that treatment with lenadogene nolparvovec (rAAV2/2-ND4, or LUMEVOQ) is well-tolerated over both the short and long term by LHON patients with the ND4 mutation,” commented lead investigator Dr. Catherine Vignal, MD, Department of Neuro Ophthalmology and Emergencies, Rothschild Foundation Hospital, Paris, France, and Centre Hospitalier National d’Ophtalmologie des Quinze Vingts, Paris, France. “As the gene therapy’s first clinical study, it gave encouraging results and paved the way for the efficacy investigations of the Phase III trials RESCUE and REVERSE.”

This study confirms the gene therapy’s favorable long-term safety and further demonstrates that the trends that were initially observed have been maintained for at least five years,” said Dr. José-Alain Sahel, MD, co-founder of GenSight and founder of the Institut de la Vision (Sorbonne-Université/Inserm/CNRS), Paris, France, where LUMEVOQ’s underlying Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence technology was developed. Dr. Sahel is also the Director of Institut Hospitalo-Universitaire FOReSIGHT, and Distinguished Professor and Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center), USA.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial REVEAL in BioDrugs Regulatory News: GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
Robert Karofsky Appointed Sole President UBS Investment Bank as Piero Novelli Retires
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial REVEAL ...
Tikehau Capital Joins Forces With Financière Agache, Jean-Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi to ...
Transfer of Voluntis Shares to the Euronext Growth Paris Market Effective on February 17, 2021
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
GenSight Biologics Announces the Publication in Communications Biology of the Proof-of-Concept for GS030-Drug Product in Non‑Human Primates
19.01.21
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
18.01.21
GenSight Biologics Announces its 2021 Financial Calendar