 

OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment Bank

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.02.2021, 07:30  |  44   |   |   

  • This loan will further support the progress and expansion of OSE Immunotherapeutics’ lead clinical development programs in diseases with high unmet medical needs,
  • Divided into three tranches including two tranches of €10 million each and a third tranche of €5 million,
  • Agreement part of the European Investment Bank’s strategy to support biotech companies developing a high-level of expertise in various areas such as OSE’s immunotherapy programs, including its vaccine program against SARS-CoV-2.

NANTES, France, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announced that the Company has signed a loan agreement of up to €25 million with the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The loan facility of up to €25 million is divided into three tranches including two tranches of €10 million each and a third tranche of €5 million.

The first €10 million tranche, unconditional and which OSE will request payment before the end of May 2021, will help expand the clinical development of Tedopi in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in additional cancer indications. This first tranche will also support the entry into Phase 1/2 of OSE-279, OSE’s proprietary anti-PD-1 antibody, in a niche oncology indication. This development of OSE-279 will allow OSE Immunotherapeutics to have its own proprietary anti-PD-1 antibody and leverage it across OSE’s product portfolio in combination with other drug candidates. Moreover, OSE-279 is the key anti-PD-1 backbone component of the bifunctional checkpoint inhibitor BiCKI platform, targeting PD-1 and other innovative targets, paired with novel immunotherapy targets.

The remaining two tranches of €10 and €5 million, available upon achievement of specific clinical milestones, are planned to be used to accelerate the clinical development of the Company’s other programs, in particular CD28 antagonist FR104 and new anti-ChemR23 agonist OSE-230.

Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, comments: “We are very grateful for EIB’s support, a major financial European institution, as the Company is at an inflection point of its growth. The first €10 million tranche allows OSE to extend its financial visibility to Q2 2022. This new flexible funding tool will help expand and accelerate the development of our clinical stage portfolio and explore new therapeutic indications with strong medical need, reinforcing OSE’s status as a key global player in immunotherapy.”

