Nicox’s U.S. Licensee Eyevance Expands U.S. Promotion of ZERVIATE In Agreement with Hikma

(Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that its exclusive U.S licensee, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, has entered into a partnership with Hikma Pharmaceuticals for the co-promotion of ZERVIATE, indicated for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.Hikma will be responsible for promoting ZERVIATE to U.S. healthcare professionals working outside the eyecare specialty, with all sales continuing to be booked by Eyevance, on which Nicox will receive royalties. Hikma has strong and well-established U.S. commercial capabilities with medical sales representatives deployed across the country, serving the needs of general practitioners and family doctors. Hikma is a top-10 U.S. generic pharmaceutical company, developing, manufacturing and distributing a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines for customers and partners. Eyevance will continue to promote ZERVIATE to ophthalmology and optometry healthcare professionals in the U.S. Nicox and Eyevance have a license agreement for the commercialization of ZERVIATE in the U.S., where the product has been marketed since March 2020.“This creative deal by Eyevance, executed in good time for the crucial U.S. spring allergy season, expands their reach to include healthcare professionals outside eyecare, such as allergists, general and family practitioners and pediatricians, who account for around 40% of the 1 million prescriptions for branded allergy products in the United States. The partnership may thus lead to an increase in sales and demonstrates Eyevance’s strong commitment to maximizing the value of the ZERVIATE franchise in the United States.”