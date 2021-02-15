 

DGAP-News SLM Solutions achieves revenue growth of more than 20% in 2020; continued profitability improvement

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SLM Solutions achieves revenue growth of more than 20% in 2020; continued profitability improvement

  • Strong revenue performance in 2020. Revenues of approximately EUR 61 million, up 24% vs 2019. Guidance had been for growth of at least 20%.
  • Preliminary EBITDA improved as expected between EUR -14.5 m and EUR -15.5 m (guidance: EUR -13 m to EUR -18 m)
  • For 2021, SLM is targeting revenue growth of at least 15% supported by a strong machine backlog at the start of 2021; EBITDA improvement expected to continue.
  • Outlook beyond fiscal 2021 to benefit from the impact of sales from the industry leading NXG XII 600
  • Charlie Grace joins SLM as the new Chief Sales Officer

Lübeck, 15 February 2021 - SLM Solutions Group AG ("SLM Solutions", "SLM" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of additive manufacturing technology, today announced preliminary and unaudited financial results for its fiscal 2020. The Company achieved revenues of approximately EUR 61 million, up approximately 24% versus the previous year. Despite the significant challenges posed by the global COVID19 pandemic on industrial demand, SLM was able to deliver strong revenue growth across its product portfolio and global customer base. Preliminary EBITDA for 2020 of EUR -14.5 million to EUR -15.5 million reflects a significant improvement from EUR -26 million in 2019 and lies towards the midpoint of the previously guided range. The improvement in EBITDA reflects the improvements in operational rigour implemented throughout the year.

"This year for SLM wouldn't have been possible without the innovative hard work and dedication of the SLM team worldwide" said Sam O'Leary, SLM's CEO. "Helping to meet our customer's needs while continuing to lead in industrialising additive manufacturing technology has proven to our customers that SLM is a strong and dependable long-term partner that will help them to overcome their manufacturing challenges and pursue new opportunities afforded by Additive Manufacturing."

