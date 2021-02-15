 

Voluntis Announces Issuance of European Patent for Drug Dosing Support With Its Theraxium Digital Therapeutic Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 08:00  |  42   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960), a leader in digital therapeutics, announced today the issuance of a new patent by the European Patent Office (EPO) for intelligent patient support in drug dosing applied in the field of diabetes for insulin titration support.

Following the prescription of the drug and its companion digital therapeutic, the intelligent and adaptive algorithms developed by Voluntis will automatically recommend to a patient, day by day and according to the evolution of their monitoring data, a progressive increase of the dose to bring the patient into the target range as specified by their physician. Safety mechanisms are also present to decrease the dose if the situation requires it. Once the target range is reached, the dose will then remain stable as long as the patient's follow-up data stays within the target range.

In the field of diabetes, the patent obtained relates to the optimization of insulin titration, based on the evolution of fasting blood glucose levels over several days to recommend to the patient an appropriate dose of basal insulin to be injected, in accordance with their treatment plan. More specifically, this new patent covers the management of the sensitivity of the titration algorithms to changes in the patient's blood glucose levels to optimize the achievement and maintenance of the dose enabling glycemic control.

"Thanks to this patented technology, we are extending the scope of cutting-edge solutions available to our clinical and industrial partners wishing to offer unique treatment experiences to patients worldwide" said Pierre Leurent, Chief Executive Officer. "Successfully dosing drug treatments, particularly in the context of complex therapies, is often a challenge for patients and their healthcare teams, Digital therapeutics now provide innovative solutions thanks to embedded algorithms that provide patients with daily and personalized recommendations, in compliance with the physician's prescription and with performance and safety standards. ".

"We are proud to obtain this new patent, which builds on Voluntis' 15 years of experience in the field of dosage support with digital therapeutics" added Etienne Vial, Chief Technology Officer. "Our Theraxium platform is already being used for drug dosing support in therapeutic areas other than diabetes, particularly in oncology for the dosing of symptomatic treatments. These developments in our platform offer promise to further extend our approach to other therapeutic areas. »

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people with chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Voluntis’ solutions, combining mobile and web apps, use clinical algorithms to deliver personalized recommendations to patients and their care teams. For example, these recommendations are used to adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms.

Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in oncology and diabetes. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance.

For more information, please visit: www.voluntis.com

Mnemo : VTX - ISIN : FR0004183960

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Voluntis group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Voluntis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2019 annual financial report and the 2020 half-year financial report published by Voluntis respectively on April 30, 2020 and September 29, 2020 (a copy of which is available on www.voluntis.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Voluntis operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Voluntis or not currently considered material by Voluntis. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Voluntis to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Voluntis expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voluntis Announces Issuance of European Patent for Drug Dosing Support With Its Theraxium Digital Therapeutic Platform Regulatory News: Voluntis (Paris:VTX) (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960), a leader in digital therapeutics, announced today the issuance of a new patent by the European Patent Office (EPO) for intelligent patient support in drug …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial REVEAL ...
Tikehau Capital Joins Forces With Financière Agache, Jean-Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi to ...
Robert Karofsky Appointed Sole President UBS Investment Bank as Piero Novelli Retires
Transfer of Voluntis Shares to the Euronext Growth Paris Market Effective on February 17, 2021
Voluntis Announces Issuance of European Patent for Drug Dosing Support With Its Theraxium Digital ...
Lysogene Reports LYS-SAF302 Biomarker Data Presented at the WORLDSymposium 2021
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
Transfer of Voluntis Shares to the Euronext Growth Paris Market Effective on February 17, 2021