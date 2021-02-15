 

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Information

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 08:30  |  44   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The ongoing pandemic and the ensuing restrictive measures it requires have continued since almost one year to take a heavy toll on the activities of the Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group (Paris:VAC), like all players in the tourism industry.

More specifically, with ski-lifts remaining closed in France as well as access banned to waterparks, restaurants and indoor sports and leisure activities, virtually all of the Pierre & Vacances Residences and Center Parcs Domains have been obliged to close.

Given the lack of visibility on a way out of the crisis, there is no current way of predicting a timeframe for the reopening of the Residences and Domains.

In this context, an amicable conciliation procedure was opened by the President of the Paris Court of Commerce, at the Group’s initiative on 2 February 2021.

This preventive, flexible and consensual procedure aims to result in amicable solutions with our main partners.

Indeed, under the aegis of the conciliator, the Group is to approach its various partners, lessors and creditors, with a view to undertaking amicable discussions aimed at drawing up mutual solutions.

Under this framework and pending reopening authorisations as well as decisions by state authorities concerning compensation actions led by the French National Tourism Residences Syndicate (Syndicat National des Résidences de Tourisme), the Group temporarily suspends rental payments for partners concerned by the conciliation.

The Group is confident in its ability to bounce back as soon as its residences and domains can reopen.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Information Regulatory News: The ongoing pandemic and the ensuing restrictive measures it requires have continued since almost one year to take a heavy toll on the activities of the Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group (Paris:VAC), like all players in the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial REVEAL ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Lysogene Reports LYS-SAF302 Biomarker Data Presented at the WORLDSymposium 2021
Tikehau Capital Joins Forces With Financière Agache, Jean-Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi to ...
Robert Karofsky Appointed Sole President UBS Investment Bank as Piero Novelli Retires
Voluntis Announces Issuance of European Patent for Drug Dosing Support With Its Theraxium Digital ...
Transfer of Voluntis Shares to the Euronext Growth Paris Market Effective on February 17, 2021
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Information
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Information
29.01.21
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Information
26.01.21
Information Pierre & Vacances - Center Parcs
20.01.21
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: First Quarter 2020/2021 Revenue

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
1
PIERRE-ET-VACANCES nach CORONA zum Turnaround