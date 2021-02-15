 

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

15 February 2021



Company Announcement No 15/2021 

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S


Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as at Friday 12 February 2021. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.


Yours sincerely

The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments




