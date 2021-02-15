 

DGAP-News TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL fulfils adjusted annual forecast and lays the foundation for future growth

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL fulfils adjusted annual forecast and lays the foundation for future growth

15.02.2021 / 08:30
Munich, 15.02.2021

TTL fulfils adjusted annual forecast and lays the foundation for future growth

  • Consolidated net profit in the amount of EUR 2.6 million
  • Stake in Montano provides the basis for further growth
  • Proposed dividend of EUR 0.20 per share

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL AG", "TTL") (ISIN DE0007501009) today published its results for the 2020 financial year, fully meeting the annual forecast adjusted in the summer. The past financial year was significantly influenced by the COVID 19 pandemic. The holding company, which focuses on the German commercial real estate market, was realised fewer investment projects than planned due to the measures taken to overcome the pandemic. Several specific investment opportunities could not be examined in depth or did not meet the defined quality and return requirements.

With the acquisition of a 30 percent stake in Montano Asset Management GmbH in December 2020, a promising investment for the future was nevertheless made. Montano is one of Germany's leading core-plus and value-add real estate managers. Headquartered in Munich and with offices in Frankfurt and Berlin, Monatano manages commercial real estate in Germany, primarily for institutional investors from abroad. The portfolio under management currently comprises around 70 properties in the office and the retail sectors.

In total, TTL's consolidated net income for the year fell by EUR 2.2 million to EUR 2.6 million in the reporting period, compared to EUR 4.8 million in the previous year. The 2020 result was characterised by the results of the indirect share in DIC Asset AG, which is now accounted for as an "at equity" investment. Earnings per TTL share amount to EUR 0.12 (previous year: EUR 0.22).

