Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 8 February 2021 to 12 February 2021:
|
Number of
A shares
|
Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|22,316
|282,313,480
|8 February 2021
|240
|12,287.3333
|2,948,960
|9 February 2021
|230
|12,381.1304
|2,847,660
|10 February 2021
|250
|11,479.7200
|2,869,930
|11 February 2021
|270
|11,716.9259
|3,163,570
|12 February 2021
|260
|11,741.8846
|3,052,890
|Total 8-12 February 2021
|1,250
|14,883,010
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 12 February 2021*
|1,325
|11,906.4080
|15,775,991
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|24,891
|312,972,481
|
Number of
B shares
|
Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|89,279
|1,216,656,237
|8 February 2021
|1,200
|13,311.4667
|15,973,760
|9 February 2021
|1,150
|13,410.8000
|15,422,420
|10 February 2021
|1,300
|12,415.1538
|16,139,700
|11 February 2021
|1,300
|12,726.6115
|16,544,595
|12 February 2021
|1,320
|12,691.8371
|16,753,225
|Total 8-12 February 2021
|6,270
|80,833,700
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 12 February 2021*
|4,014
|12,892.1371
|51,749,038
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|99,563
|1,349,238,975
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 133,761 A shares and 563,612 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.48% of the share capital.
Page 1 of 2
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 15 February 2021
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 6 2021
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 6 2021
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare