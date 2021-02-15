 

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 8 February 2021 to 12 February 2021:

  Number of
A shares 		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 22,316   282,313,480
8 February 2021 240 12,287.3333 2,948,960
9 February 2021 230 12,381.1304 2,847,660
10 February 2021 250 11,479.7200 2,869,930
11 February 2021 270 11,716.9259 3,163,570
12 February 2021 260 11,741.8846 3,052,890
Total 8-12 February 2021 1,250   14,883,010
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 12 February 2021* 1,325 11,906.4080 15,775,991
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 24,891   312,972,481
       
  Number of
B shares 		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK 		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 89,279   1,216,656,237
8 February 2021 1,200 13,311.4667 15,973,760
9 February 2021 1,150 13,410.8000 15,422,420
10 February 2021 1,300 12,415.1538 16,139,700
11 February 2021 1,300 12,726.6115 16,544,595
12 February 2021 1,320 12,691.8371 16,753,225
Total 8-12 February 2021 6,270   80,833,700
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 12 February 2021* 4,014 12,892.1371 51,749,038
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 99,563   1,349,238,975

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 133,761 A shares and 563,612 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.48% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 15 February 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

