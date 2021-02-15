DGAP-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Offer Siltronic AG: Combination of Siltronic and GlobalWafers clears first important hurdles - minimum acceptance threshold reached and clearance from German Federal Cartel Office 15.02.2021 / 08:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Combination of Siltronic and GlobalWafers clears first important hurdles - minimum acceptance threshold reached and clearance from German Federal Cartel Office



Munich, Germany, February 15, 2021 - The combination of Siltronic and GlobalWafers has cleared the first important hurdles. The minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent of GlobalWafers' voluntary public tender offer was reached with 56,92 percent. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG had recommended that shareholders accept the tender offer at a price of 145 EUR per share in cash. Siltronic shareholders who have not yet accepted the voluntary public tender offer from GlobalWafers can still tender their shares until March 1, 2021, within the statutory additional acceptance period.

The German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt) had also given its clearance for the business combination on February 9, 2021, as it saw no indications that competition in the wafer industry could be impeded by this transaction. In the view of the German Federal Cartel Office, semiconductor producers will have sufficient current and potential procurement alternatives after the business combination.

Siltronic and GlobalWafers have thus come closer to their goal of establishing one of the world's leading wafer producers capable of operating successfully in the global semiconductor market of the future. The product portfolios of both companies complement each other in many areas and form a strong basis to benefit from the long-term growth drivers in the wafer industry.

"Our starting point is very good: a strong combined product portfolio, technology know-how and many years of expertise in leading-edge technology of two complementary teams, as well as a competitive cost structure. Together we will serve our customers better," said Dr. Christoph von Plotho, CEO of Siltronic AG.