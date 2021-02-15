Global Last Mile Delivery Market to Witness Tremendous Growth Ahead Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The huge investments being made by various venture capitalists in last-mile delivery services are fueling the expansion of the global last mile delivery market. The market is witnessing a sharp surge in the number of start-ups that are being heavily funded by various venture capitalists for expanding their businesses. Because of these reasons, the last mile delivery market is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 20.3% between 2020 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

Based on service, the last mile delivery market is divided into business-to-business (B2B) and B2C. Between these, the B2C category is predicted to register faster growth in the market in the forthcoming years. This is credited to the changing purchasing behavior of consumers, the rising popularity of omnichannel and organized retailing, and the growing technical knowledge of people about various smartphone applications and online platforms. Furthermore, with the growth in the population of middle-class people across the world and the massive rise in internet penetration, logistics and e-commerce companies are witnessing a significant surge in the demand for product deliveries, even to the people residing in remote locations.

Depending on application, the last mile delivery market is classified into package delivery, e-commerce, and others. Out of these, the e-commerce category recorded the highest growth in the market during the past few years. This was because of the presence of a large customer base and the changing buying behavior of people and their huge expectations regarding product deliveries. People are increasingly expecting free shipping and fast product deliveries and the availability of goods at affordable and competitive prices.

Geographically, the last mile delivery market is predicted to demonstrate the fastest growth in the Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) region in the forthcoming years. This will be because of the rising gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing disposable income of the people living in the developing nations of LAMEA such as Mexico and Brazil. Additionally, the increasing number of last mile grocery and food delivery start-ups and the rising popularity of omnichannel retailing are propelling the advancement of the market in this region.