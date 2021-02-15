Founders Future raises an additional €50 million to accelerate its Tech for Good investments

- Already 40% operational, this additional capital will enable it to support the men and women involved in the development of new models : food production, the circular economy, biomaterials, mobility, health, etc.

- Since its creation in 2018, Founders Future has already raised €60 million. With this new capital, the fund will reach €110 million.

- Founders Future has already made 45 investments, of which 60% are international (Europe and US), and facilitated the creation of 1000 jobs in less than 24 months.

PARIS, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders Future, a venture studio involved in Seed and Series A, today announced its new investment capital. With the objective of a new €50 million vehicle by the end of 2021, Founders Future has already raised 40% of the total amount. The objective: to finance new high-impact sectors with the potential for transformation in the coming years such as the circular economy, new food production models, future packaging and delivery solutions, new mobilities, and biomaterials.

Founders Future, between a fund and a startup studio

Founded by Marc Menasé in 2018, Founders Future is a venture studio as well as a VC and startup studio. Designed as a Mega Angels structure, it is intended to provide its startups with a combination of the financial capital of an investment fund and the human capital of a startup studio.

It helps the new generation of entrepreneurs create the backbone of their business during its first few years of existence. Since its creation, the fund has already invested 60 million euros, for 45 operations, of which 60% are international, and has helped create 1000 jobs in less than 24 months.

It notably helps with the transformation of traditional sectors (retail, food, health, etc.) and helps develop new ecosystems like the circular economy or mobility in France as well as internationally (Europe and US). The team's successes include Lydia, Yuka, Epycure, La Fourche, and Bonsoirs in France, as well as Waterdrop (Austria), B Next (Spain), Ezra (US), and Taster (UK). A distinctive characteristic of these businesses is that 30% of them have female founders or co-founders.