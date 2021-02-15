 

Linxon wins order for Hall substation project in Sweden - strengthening the regional power transmission network

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 09:13  |  46   |   |   

VÄSTERÅS, Swedish, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxon has won an order of ca. $18 million from the Swedish utility Svenska kraftnät to supply a new 400 kV substation in Hall, outside the town of Södertälje, 25 kilometers south of Stockholm.

This project consists of the installation of one new 400 kV air insulated (AIS) substation to replace an existing substation which, having reached the end of its lifespan, will then be demolished. The scope of works includes design, supply, construction and commissioning. Site works are planned to start in the spring of 2021 and the project is estimated to be completed in the autumn of 2023.

"We are honoured to have received our fourth large order to enhance the power grid in the Swedish capital", said Frédéric Trefois, CEO of Linxon. "This again demonstrates the strength of collaboration between Linxon and our customers as well as our joint intention to deliver on our commitments to end clients and the wider community."

As part of its overall strategy Svenska kraftnät has launched a modernization program to expand and upgrade existing facilities to ensure it can meet the needs of Sweden's growing urban population.

Linxon commenced operations on September 1, 2018, undertaking turnkey electrical alternating current substation projects related to renewable and conventional power generation, power transmission and transportation solutions. Substations enable the efficient and reliable transmission and distribution of electricity. Within the substation, switchgear controls and protects the network from power outages and facilitates reliable electricity supply. 

Youtube video: https://youtu.be/jlZsJ6J0tdA

CONTACT:

Kristina Holmström Matses
Head of Communications
kristina.holmstrom-matses@linxon.com
+46 70 608 30 17

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/linxon/r/linxon-wins-order-for-hall-substation-project-in-sweden---strengthening-the-regional-power-transmiss,c3286806

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/linxon/i/ftrefois,c2877394

fTrefois



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Linxon wins order for Hall substation project in Sweden - strengthening the regional power transmission network VÄSTERÅS, Swedish, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Linxon has won an order of ca. $18 million from the Swedish utility Svenska kraftnät to supply a new 400 kV substation in Hall, outside the town of Södertälje, 25 kilometers south of Stockholm. This …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aker Solutions ASA: Fourth-Quarter Results 2020
Founders Future raises an additional €50 million to accelerate its Tech for Good investments
Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's third quarter 2020/21
Targovax receives Fast-Track designation for ONCOS-102
Global Last Mile Delivery Market to Witness Tremendous Growth Ahead Says P&S Intelligence
Linxon wins order for Hall substation project in Sweden - strengthening the regional power ...
Ophthalmic Drug Market Size Worth $60.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
New 3M Polisher ST reduces the number of biopharma manufacturing process steps
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods